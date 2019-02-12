Search

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

PUBLISHED: 10:56 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 02 March 2019

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Liam Coleman

Neighbours have told how they heard screams and rushed to try and save the life of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a Harold Hill park last night.

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police were called to Amy’s Park just off St Neot’s Road last night at around 10.30pm.

Paul Farenden, 54, said his wife, Teresa, heard screaming coming from the park opposite, and she ran out to help the girl who had been stabbed in the back in the park.

He told the Recorder: “My son heard screaming coming from the park, and then my wife ran out to help the girl.

“She went over and put her in the recovery position, and then she said there was lots of blood.

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

“The girl was lying on the floor next to the green bench, and there was a group of her friends there too.

“It was a group of boys and girls, and they were all shaken up.

“She ran back into the house to grab some tissues, while one of the boys was on the phone to the ambulance and he passed the phone to my wife and she told them what the situation was.

“She came back in and was a bit all over the place, but she waited with them until the ambulance came.

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

“They were giving the girl compressions as they wheeled her into the back of the ambulance.

“We didn’t see anyone run away, my wife just did whatever she could to help the poor girl.

“There are kids over in the park all the time, but its just kids being kids, they never seem to cause any bother.”

Another neighbour said: “It’s pitch black out there on a night-time. You can’t see a thing.

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

“I just saw blue flashing lights, I was watching out to see the deer because they often run across the park.

“There are kids over there most nights, smoking and drinking, but they don’t bother us so we don’t bother them.

“It’s quiet around here, things like this just don’t happen around here.”

The teenage girl died en-route to the hospital.

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and police await formal identification.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan took to Twitter on Saturday morning to express his dismay at the news.

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

He said: “Devastated by the fatal stabbing of a 17 year-old girl in Havering. My thoughts are with her loved ones.

“It fills me with anger that violent criminals are targeting young Londoners with their whole lives before them. I encourage anyone with information to contact the police.”

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 7828/1Mar. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

