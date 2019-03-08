Search

Missing girl, 14, last seen in Gidea Park

PUBLISHED: 17:11 18 October 2019

Millie Macdonald was last seen in the Gidea Park area on Sunday evening. Picture: Essex Police.

Millie Macdonald was last seen in the Gidea Park area on Sunday evening. Picture: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Have you seen Millie Macdonald, who is missing from Harlow?

The 14-year-old said she was going to see friends in Romford on Saturday, October 12.

She was last seen in the Gidea Park area on Sunday evening.

Millie wears glasses and was last seen wearing a mustard coloured coat with a hood, black leggings, a white long sleeved top and black trainers.

She has links to Enfield and Romford.

The police and her family are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone who has seen her to call 101.

