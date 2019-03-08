Man who allegedly shot and killed deer in Harold Hill to face trial

A man is to face trial for firearms offences after allegedly shooting a deer in a Harold Hill park.

William Alldis, 40, of Duck Lane, Epping, is accused of killing the animal with a Sako .243 rifle on November 6 last year.

The incident is said to have happened in Dagnam Park, also known as The Manor.

At a previous hearing, magistrates were told that Alldis had been reported to the police by a member of the public who claimed to have witnessed him shooting the deer.

Alldis denied a single charge of possessing a firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place contrary to Section 19 and Schedule 6 of the Firearms Act 1968 at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (Tuesday, March 26).

He appeared in the dock in a plaid jacket and waistcoat with a yellow tie.

Peter Glenser QC said the case was “having a serious effect on Mr Alldis’ ability to earn a living”.

Listing the case for a three-day trial beginning on September 16, Judge Neil Sanders granted the defendant unconditional bail until that date.

Judge Sanders said: “If you were not to attend for your trial, you could be committing an offence under the Bail Act, and if you were not to attend you could be tried in your absence.”