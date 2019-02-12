Search

Man who allegedly shot and killed deer in Harold Hill appears at court charged with firearms offences

PUBLISHED: 12:40 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 20 February 2019

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

Archant

A 40-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a deer in Dagnam Park in Harold Hill made a first appearance at court today.

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates CourtWilliam Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

William Alldis, of Duck Lane, Epping, was heard to have been in The Manor, Dagnam Park on November 6 last year.

The 40-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm to the damage/danger of a person in a public place within the Metropolitan Police district, and possession of loaded/unloaded firearm with suitable ammunition in a public place.

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates CourtWilliam Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

However the court heard the first charge of discharging a firearm to the damage/danger of a person in a public place was discontinued.

Alldis gave no indication of plea, and was released on unconditional bail.

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates CourtWilliam Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

He is set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, March 20.

