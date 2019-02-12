Man who allegedly shot and killed deer in Harold Hill appears at court charged with firearms offences
PUBLISHED: 12:40 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 20 February 2019
A 40-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a deer in Dagnam Park in Harold Hill made a first appearance at court today.
William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court
William Alldis, of Duck Lane, Epping, was heard to have been in The Manor, Dagnam Park on November 6 last year.
The 40-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm to the damage/danger of a person in a public place within the Metropolitan Police district, and possession of loaded/unloaded firearm with suitable ammunition in a public place.
However the court heard the first charge of discharging a firearm to the damage/danger of a person in a public place was discontinued.
Alldis gave no indication of plea, and was released on unconditional bail.
He is set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, March 20.