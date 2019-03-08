Search

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 21:36 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:36 23 May 2019

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted.

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

Archant

A man in his fifties has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Hornchurch this afternoon (Thursday, May 23).

Emergency services were called to High Street around 4pm and found a man with injuries consistent with an assault.

The injured man, believed to be aged in his fifties, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains for treatment.

His condition is stable.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is requested to call police via 101 quoting CAD 5273/23 May or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

