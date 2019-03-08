Video

Burglary suspect makes off with Romford dance studio's equipment in trolley

CCTV spots man who allegedly broke into KPA Studios, Romford, and filled his trolley with stolen items. Picture: KPA Studios KPA Studios

CCTV spotted a man with a trolley suspected of stealing thousands of pounds worth of equipment from a children's dance studio.

On Wednesday, September 25, at around 1.30am, KPA Studios, Knightsbridge Gardens, Romford, was broken into through the fire exit.

Around £2,000 worth of equipment including microphones, head sets, sound equipment and a projector were stolen.

Director and principal Samantha Rogers says she couldn't believe it when a mum who volunteered to open the studio the following morning called and told her the bad news.

Samantha said: "I feel a little bit violated knowing that someone has been inside the studio.

"We want to keep children safe and off the streets and KPA gives them somewhere to go.

"This is a safe place for children to enjoy and express themselves and it feels horrible knowing someone has tried to ruin that."

A neighbouring business caught the suspect on CCTV making his way to the studios and allegedly filling his trolley with the stolen items.

Samantha also says the man stole a pint of milk from KPA Studios' fridge and can be seen drinking from the bottle as he walks away.

She said: "I had to cancel classes when it first happened but they came in on Saturday - nothing was going to stop them from coming in!

"I felt sick to be honest when I heard and when I saw the CCTV. I didn't expect something like that to happen to us.

"When I told one of the parents, she told her children and one of them said he would give his birthday money to help us out.

"The support that we've had has been amazing."

A JustGiving page has been set up by the studios to try and raise £1,000 to replace just some of the equipment that was taken during the burglary.

"I'd like to thank the KPA Studios family and Jai at Brookside Theatre who has been really helpful as well with getting us back up and running," Samantha said.

"It's been difficult but I'm really grateful for everyone's help."

To make a donation to KPA Studios, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kpa-studios