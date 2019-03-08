Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing at Romford nightclub
PUBLISHED: 11:51 12 August 2019
Archant
A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford.
Police were flagged down in South Street at around 3.10am on Sunday, August 11 to reports of a stabbing.
The man was taken to a major trauma centre by the London Ambulance Service where his wounds were found to not be life threatening or life changing.
A 20-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
They have now been released under investigation while further inquiries are made.