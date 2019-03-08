Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were flagged down in South Street at around 3.10am on Sunday, August 11 to reports of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

The man was taken to a major trauma centre by the London Ambulance Service where his wounds were found to not be life threatening or life changing.

A 20-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have now been released under investigation while further inquiries are made.