Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3.

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Harold Wood.

Police were called by paramedics at 6.03pm today (January 3) to reports of a man suffering from a knife injury in Gubbins Lane.

Officers attended the scene and found a man, aged 30, with a stab wound to the leg.

A Metropolitan police spokeswoman said: “The injured man was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

“We await an update on his condition.

“Officers from Havering investigate.

“No arrests. Inquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident of has information is asked to contact East Area Command Unit on 101 quoting 5214/3JAN or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”