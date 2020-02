Man missing, last seen in Upminster station heading towards East Ham

Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen in Upminster station.

Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen at Upminster station heading towards East Ham

He was wearing a blue bomber jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms.

His family and police are very concerned for his welfare.

If seen please call 101 ref 2792/20.