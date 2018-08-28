Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

Police and emergency services in Atlanta Boulevard after the incident in November. Photo: Jamie Seddon Jamie Seddon photography

A 20-year-old who stabbed a teenager four times outside Lidl in Romford has been sent to jail for more than four years.

Charlie Khan, of Granton Avenue, Upminster had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, and wounding with intent at Snaresbrook Crown Court, and today (January 25) he was sentenced to four years and six months behind bars.

Khan stabbed the 19-year-old victim four times in broad daylight – twice in the chest and twice in the left leg – and ran away shouting “you’re dead”.

At a previous court hearing at Barkingside Magistrates Court on November 22 it was revealed that both Khan’s parents are police officers.

The incident in Romford town centre – described as a “chance encounter” by his defence Yogin Chandarana – happened outside the Lidl store in Atlanta Boulevard on Tuesday, November 20.

Khan, a window glazer, was on his lunch break with Harry Goodwin, 19, of Aspen Grove, Upminster (who was fined £310 for his involvement in the attack in November) when they saw the victim and his girlfriend in a taxi.

Khan and the victim had known each other for four to five years, and Mr Chandarana claimed the confrontation began because Khan wanted to speak to the victim about his girlfriend’s bank card that had gone missing a year ago, as he thought the victim was responsible for it.

The 20-year-old approached the victim and asked him about the bank card - however after denying the allegations, Khan and Goodwin tried to rob the teenager.

Prosecuting, Nana Owusuh, said Khan told the victim to empty out his pockets, and when he refused to do so he punched the victim, who then punched Khan back, and then Goodwin hit the victim too.

It was then the victim “staggered backwards” and Khan stabbed him four times.

The victim’s injuries would have been worse had be not been wearing a puffa jacket and fortunately his wounds only required stitches.

The knife Khan used was one he used at work for opening large boxes – and he had “stupidly” left it in his pocket and used it in the attack.

Defending, Mr Chandarana told the court: “Since he has been in custody he has kept himself away from trouble.

“He is trying to build himself up to be a model prisoner.

“When he comes out he wants to make a new start.

“He has written a letter to his parents explaining his remorse.

“He has a good family background, but a troubled background as well.

“Both of his parents are here today, and both of are still in total shock.

“This was a family that was looking forward to having a glittering future and now they are preparing for one of their sons having to serve a custodial sentence.”

Judge John Lafferty said: “This was a very serious offence.

“The victim was left with four wounds, and fortunately the injuries weren’t as serious as they often are in cases of this type.

“You have a previous conviction of possession of a knife, which I also take into account.

“But I bear in mind your youth and your remorse.

“This is the shortest sentence I feel I can pass, you will serve half of it in prison, and you have a chance to turn your life around once you are out.”