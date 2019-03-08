Search

Hornchurch man jailed for harassing and threatening to rape woman

PUBLISHED: 16:16 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 05 April 2019

Troy White threatened the woman with rape and made dozens of phone calls. Picture: Essex Police

Troy White threatened the woman with rape and made dozens of phone calls. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A man who harassed and threatened violence towards a woman has been jailed.

Troy White, 31, of Carnforth Gardens, Hornchurch, appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, April 4, and admitted harassment with fear of violence. He was jailed for 592 days - just over a year and a half – and was given a restraining order for 10 years.

Essex Police started an investigating into White after a woman in Grays received numerous threats from him, including threats of rape.

He was arrested in August 2018 and charged.

Investigating officer Pc Rachel Elwell, of Grays Domestic Abuse Investigations Team, said: “White made threats to harm and rape an innocent woman in attempt to control and harass her.

“His actions caused this woman a huge amount of distress and fear.

“She received dozens of phone calls and voicemails from him.

“He went to extreme lengths to harass her, including impersonating other people and putting on accents.

“We supported the victim and worked closely with a voice recognition expert who identified the caller as White.

“I would to praise the victim for her support and bravery throughout this case and I hope yesterday’s outcome with White jailed brings her some closure.”

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Police appeal for missing teenage girl from Havering

Detectives are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chyna Harriott-Richards. Photo: Met Police

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell's Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

