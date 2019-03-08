Hornchurch man jailed for harassing and threatening to rape woman

Troy White threatened the woman with rape and made dozens of phone calls. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A man who harassed and threatened violence towards a woman has been jailed.

Troy White, 31, of Carnforth Gardens, Hornchurch, appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, April 4, and admitted harassment with fear of violence. He was jailed for 592 days - just over a year and a half – and was given a restraining order for 10 years.

Essex Police started an investigating into White after a woman in Grays received numerous threats from him, including threats of rape.

He was arrested in August 2018 and charged.

Investigating officer Pc Rachel Elwell, of Grays Domestic Abuse Investigations Team, said: “White made threats to harm and rape an innocent woman in attempt to control and harass her.

“His actions caused this woman a huge amount of distress and fear.

“She received dozens of phone calls and voicemails from him.

“He went to extreme lengths to harass her, including impersonating other people and putting on accents.

“We supported the victim and worked closely with a voice recognition expert who identified the caller as White.

“I would to praise the victim for her support and bravery throughout this case and I hope yesterday’s outcome with White jailed brings her some closure.”