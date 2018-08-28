Search

Man jailed after Romford facial recognition technology trial

PUBLISHED: 17:05 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 05 February 2019

A man has been jailed following the use of facial recognition technology in Romford town centre. Photo: Ian Davidson

Ian Davidson

A man has been sent to jail after he was arrested during the Metropolitan Police’s piloting of the use of facial recognition technology in Romford town centre.

The facial recognition technology which was used by police in Romford. Photo: @bbw1984The facial recognition technology which was used by police in Romford. Photo: @bbw1984

Two others who were initially arrested have been released with no further action, three others have been released under investigation, and two men were also dealt with via a community resolution.

Scott Russell, 35, of Ibscott Close, Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of breaching a molestation order. He was subsequently charged and sentenced to 11 weeks’ imprisonment.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of robbery was later assessed as no longer wanted for the offence and released with no further action.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and kidnapping has been released with no further action.

Posters in Romford town centre. Photo: Met PolicePosters in Romford town centre. Photo: Met Police

A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm has been released under investigation.

Two boys, both aged 14, arrested on suspicion of robbery have been released under investigation.

Two men aged 46 and 25 arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs were dealt with via a community resolution.

The two-day deployment was also due to continue on Friday (February 1) however due to adverse weather forecasts, the trial was rescheduled.

Posters in Romford town centre. Photo: Met PolicePosters in Romford town centre. Photo: Met Police

Details about the next deployment will be publicised pro-actively in the near future.

