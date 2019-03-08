Search

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

PUBLISHED: 15:41 15 April 2019

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Google

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford this afternoon.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 1.22pm today (Monday, April 15) to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle in North Street at the junction with Ingrave Road.

Officers attended.

The rider was taken to a north London hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

LAS sent an ambulance crew, and a single responder in a car to the scene.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

