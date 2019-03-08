Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row
PUBLISHED: 20:34 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 18 March 2019
Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row.
Police were called at around 5.40pm today (Monday, March 18_) to reports of a man assaulted in Hillrise Road.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man – no further details – suffering a head injury.
He was taken to hospital – his condition is not life threatening.
A man – no further details – was arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH, he remains in custody.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
