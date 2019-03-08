Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row.

Police were called at around 5.40pm today (Monday, March 18_) to reports of a man assaulted in Hillrise Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man – no further details – suffering a head injury.

He was taken to hospital – his condition is not life threatening.

A man – no further details – was arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH, he remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.