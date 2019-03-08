Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

A man has been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS Archant

A man has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 17-year-old from Dagenham was stabbed in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill on Friday, March 1.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, who lives in Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6.

He has been charged with murder of the Havering Sixth Form College student and remanded to appear for a first hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, March 9.

A second man who was arrested in London on Friday, March 8 on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

Jodie’s death has shocked the borough and the rest of the country and the borough has been covered in purple ribbons to show solidarity and support for her family. A march through Romford on Thursday night was joined by up to 2,000 people.

Anyone with information about Jodie’s stabbing should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.