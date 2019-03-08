Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 07:46 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 09 March 2019

A man has been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

A man has been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Archant

A man has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney.

The 17-year-old from Dagenham was stabbed in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill on Friday, March 1.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, who lives in Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6.

He has been charged with murder of the Havering Sixth Form College student and remanded to appear for a first hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, March 9.

A second man who was arrested in London on Friday, March 8 on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

Jodie’s death has shocked the borough and the rest of the country and the borough has been covered in purple ribbons to show solidarity and support for her family. A march through Romford on Thursday night was joined by up to 2,000 people.

Anyone with information about Jodie’s stabbing should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

A man has been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Romford boss Martin views six-pointer with Mildenhall as an FA Cup first round tie

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Gordon urges Daggers to move on from disappointing draw and beat Bromley

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders captain Connolly wants redemption on Thunder

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly looks on (Pic: John Scott)

Hornchurch looking to down Angels on trip to Tonbridge

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists