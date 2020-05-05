Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim PA/Tom Pilgrim

Detectives investigating the shooting in Upminster in which an 11-year-old was injured, have charged a man with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon - a knife.

Christopher Sargent, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, was charged today, Tuesday, May 5. He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 6.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, May 1, to a house in Kerry Drive, Upminster.

An 11-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot injury. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man, in his 40s, had sustained lacerations to his head. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of what happened continue and we are grateful to the public who have come forward so far. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers.”