Jailed: Drug dealer caught with 1kg of pure cocaine in his car in Rainham

Gavin Hills of London Street in Folkestone, Kent, was jailed for three years. Picture: Met Police Archant

A drug dealer who was caught with a kilogram of pure cocaine in his car in Rainham has been jailed.

A package wrapped in two plastic bags was found under the passenger seat of the car. Picture: Met Police A package wrapped in two plastic bags was found under the passenger seat of the car. Picture: Met Police

Gavin Hills, 50, of London Street in Folkestone, Kent was also found to have one kilogram of amphetamine at his home after his arrest.

He was jailed for three years at Snaresbrook Crown Court following an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), which includes officers from the Met and the National Crime Agency.

The court heard OCP officers stopped Hills whilst he was driving alone in New Road, Rainham, at 8.05am on November 7 last year, as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

They searched the car under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found a bag underneath the front passenger seat, which contained a block of an unknown substance wrapped in two plastic bags suspected to be cocaine.

On the passenger seat, there was an envelope with a Rainham postcode written on it.

The postcode was a residential address a short distance away - but more than 60 miles away from Hills’ home address in Folkestone.

Hills was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home address where they seized several items.

These included mobile phones, electronic scales, a knife with what appeared to be drug traces on it and several containers that contained white powder, including block of compressed white powder that was found in a freezer.

The substances found in the car and his home were sent off to be analysed.

The package seized from the car was confirmed to be very pure cocaine and the white powder found at his home was found to be amphetamine.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, such as the electronic scales, a knife and containers confirmed the presence of amphetamine, cocaine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Hills was uncooperative whilst in custody and failed to communicate with staff.

As a result, he was interviewed in his cell but he refused to answer all the questions put to him, including why he was so far from home with a kilogram of cocaine.

The court heard that officers believed Hills was in the Rainham area dealing drugs.

Hills was charged on Friday, November 8 and pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 27 to possession of a class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug (amphetamine) with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Guy Carmichael from the Met said: “This investigation is a great example of joint partnership working which resulted in a drug dealer being put behind bars and two kilograms of drugs being taken off the streets of London, which otherwise could have ruined lives.

“Hills refused to engage with officers throughout the investigation and has shown no remorse for his actions.

“Hills has been given a substantial sentence and I hope this will deter others from the allure of drug dealing.

“Even during these challenging times, we will continue to target those involved in organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs and we will take robust action against them.”