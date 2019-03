Breaking

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS Archant

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man remains in custody in Leicester and will be transported to London in due course.