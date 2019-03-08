Search

Jodie Chesney trial: Man accused of murdering Dagenham scout told friend 'I've done something bad', court told

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 02 October 2019

The scene of Jodie Chesney's alleged murder in Amy's Park, Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

The scene of Jodie Chesney's alleged murder in Amy's Park, Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

One of Jodie Chesney's alleged killers told a friend he had "done something real bad", a court has heard.

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Jodie, of Dagenham, who was stabbed in the back while sitting with friends in Amy's Park, Harold Hill on March 1.

The following day, Mr Ong-a-Kwie called his friend Tom Giles-Wyatt and asked him for money, jurors heard.

Bank records showed £70 was transferred to the defendant's account from Mr Giles-Wyatt's girlfriend's account with the reference "Tom".

Convicted burglar and serving prisoner Mr Giles-Wyatt gave evidence at the Old Bailey trial in handcuffs.

Jodie was killed on March 1 . Picture: MPSJodie was killed on March 1 . Picture: MPS

He told jurors: "Basically, he rang me and ask me to lend some money. My missus reminded me I actually owed him some money from previous work.

"His exact words were 'I've done something real bad'."

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC asked: "He didn't say at the time what it was. Did you ask him?"

The witness said: "Basically, he could not tell me over the phone which I thought was strange.

"I asked him where he was and he said he was in Barking with one of his brothers."

Mr Giles-Wyatt said he transferred the money on the same day of the call on March 2.

After Mr Ong-a-Kwie, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, was arrested on March 10, Mr Giles-Wyatt said his partner called to tell him the news.

The witness also told jurors of a conversation he had with Mr Ong-a-Kwie in a van about the murder.

He said: "I clearly remember asking him did you hear about that murder? I remember thinking it was before the transfer of the money.

"My exact words were 'did you hear about that girl that's been murdered, that 17-year-old girl'. He said 'yeah, I know, it's [mad] innit'."

He told jurors he looked into his friend's eyes and would have taken him to the police station if he thought he had anything to do with it.

For his part, Mr Giles-Wyatt said he was a "criminal out committing crimes most of the time", but did not carry a "shank".

Mr Ong-a-Kwie, Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row, and two youths aged 16 and 17, from east London, all deny murder.

The trial continues.

