Judge in Jordan Douherty murder trial reveals person arrested for trying to smuggle knife into court

PUBLISHED: 10:47 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:47 21 December 2018

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

A person who was trying to enter the murder trial over the killing of 15-year-old Jordan Douherty at the Old Bailey earlier this week, was arrested for trying to get a 10-inch knife into the court room.

After a 17-year-old Newham boy was found guilty of murdering Jordan Douherty outside the North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse lane, Collier Row, in June, Judge Anthony Bates told the court that his attention had been drawn to the public gallery due to the presence of a large number of people.

He said: “I understand their presence was not altogether benign. One of them was arrested having been found in possession of a knife.”

It is understood a 10-inch blade was seized at the entrance to the public area of the Old Bailey by security staff.

The judge assured the court the security measures in place had worked as designed.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17 from Dagenham and Canning Town, who also cannot be named, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, while William Nayya-Welly, 20, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice before the trial.

They will all be sentenced on a date next year.

