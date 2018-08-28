Search

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

PUBLISHED: 08:12 21 December 2018

Police are appealing to trace these five suspects in connection with the brutal beating of Jordan Douherty before he was murdered outside a Collier Row community centre. Photo: Met Police

Police have released images of five suspects they are trying to trace in connection with the brutal beating of a 15-year-old boy before he was fatally stabbed outside a community centre.

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met PoliceJordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

A 17-year-old, from Newham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at the Old Bailey yesterday (Thursday, December 20), of the murder of Jordan Douherty, following a 16th birthday party at the North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, in June.

The boy died from two stab wounds, including a “catastrophic injury” to the heart.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, who also cannot be named, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, while William Nayya-Welly, 20, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice before the trial.

All four will be sentenced on a date to be set next year.

Footage of the attack was filmed and shared on Snapchat, the Old Bailey heard.

The prosecutor told the jury the 17-year-old and 16-year-old were filmed kicking and stamping on Jordan while he lay on the ground.

The birthday party was called off around 9pm after it became overcrowded.

Around 300 people attended after it was promoted on social media and police were called to reports of a fight breaking out at 9.05pm.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said: “The evidence shows that a confrontation took place in Clockhouse Lane that resulted in Jordan Douherty being pursued and chased by a large group of young males.

“These events unfolded suddenly, unexpectedly and at considerable speed.

“From this large group, a smaller young group of males then surrounded Jordan at a time when he fell to the ground.

“The members of that group proceeded to inflict punches and stamps on him.”

It was then that the 17-year-old from Newham approached Jordan while wielding a knife and stabbed him twice.

After walking away from the scene, the 17-year-old handed the knife to Nayya-Welly who tried to hide it under the wheel of a car.

Emergency paramedics - including two doctors – desperately tried to save Jordan’s life at the scene. But he was pronounced dead at 10.21pm.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith, of the homicide and major crime command, said: “It is unbelievable the celebration of a 16th birthday should lead to the death of a teenage boy.

“Jordan Douherty was stabbed to death for absolutely no reason while he lay helpless on the floor.

“There is not a modicum of justification for this brutal killing and my heart goes out to Jordan’s family, who have been devastated by his death.

“The heartache for the family is a sentence that lasts forever.

“Those who carry knives must understand this is not a game, there is not a reset button and you cannot erase the consequences of using a knife.

“Young men are spending the best years of their lives in prison, while the friends they sought to impress slowly forget about them.

“Young men should understand what a life sentence really is, being caged, missing out on life and being released into a world that has passed them by.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote reference CAD7737/23 June.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

