Jodie Chesney: Boy, 15, charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 09:03 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 11 March 2019

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Archant

A 15-year-old boy is the second person charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney.

He was arrested in London on Friday, March 8 and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, March 11.

A further four arrests have also been made in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Romford remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four were arrested on Sunday, March 10 and remain in custody pending ongoing enquiries.

Jodie, of Dagenham, was found suffering from a stab injury in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill on the evening of Friday, March 1. She was pronounced dead the same evening.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, who lives in Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6 and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 9 after being charged with murder.

He will appear at the Old Bailey today.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

