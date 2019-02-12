Jodie Chesney: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men are now in custody, arrested on suspicion of Jodie's murder. Photo: Met Police Archant

A second arrest has been made as detectives continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill.

A man was arrested in London this morning, Friday, March 8 on suspicion of murder. He is in custody.

A 20-year-old man arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6 remains in custody.

This second arrest comes hours after up to 2,000 people marched through Romford to show solidarity with Jodies’s family, the families of other victims and to call for an end to knife violence.

Jodie, of Dagenham, was stabbed on Friday, March 1 while hanging out with five friends, playing music, in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday, March 3, at East Ham mortuary gave cause of death as trauma and haemorrhage.

Jodie’s group were aware of two men in the park who left at around 9pm without interacting with Jodie or her friends. Around 30 minutes later the pair returned to the park and walked straight towards the group, where one of them stabbed Jodie once in the back.

Nothing was said by the men, who ran off in the direction of Retford Road.

On Thursday, March 7 Jodie’s family made an emotional appeal for information, speaking of their pain and disbelief. They have called on anyone who might know something about her “outrageously violent” murder to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Dave Whellams - who is leading the investigation - said: “This was a savage, evil attack. We’re progressing well with the investigation and continue to ask the public to assist us.

“At this time, there being no clear motive is very unusual. We retain an open mind and can’t rule anything out. I ask the public and those in the local area to contact us if they suspect anyone of having any involvement in this terrible incident. Is there anyone you know who is acting differently from usual? Have they become withdrawn? Maybe they’ve become nervous and have shown character changes that are unusual. If you suspect something may be amiss then you need to let us know.”

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.