Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man is third to be charged with 17-year-old’s murder

PUBLISHED: 07:38 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 14 March 2019

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Archant

A third person was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney last night.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, was arrested on Sunday, March 10, on suspicion of murder and has now been charged.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, March 14.

Two other people have already been charged with Jodie’s murder which took place on two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, March 5, Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester.

He was charged with murder and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 9, and then at the Old Bailey on Monday, March 11.

A trial date of Monday, September 2 has been set.

On Friday, March 8, a 16-year-old boy from Romford was arrested.

He was charged with murder and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 11 and then at the Old Bailey the following day.

A 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on Sunday, March 10 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released under investigation.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham suffer late defeat to Toffees

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man is third to be charged with 17-year-old’s murder

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Blind photographer who grew up in Gants Hill shares story of becoming critically acclaimed snapper

David Katz gives a talk to students a Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Mullender faces decision over fighting future

Liam Williams (left) and Joe Mullender embrace after their British Middleweight Championship bout at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Daggers players use social media to apologise following disastrous defeat at Havant

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Robinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists