Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man is third to be charged with 17-year-old’s murder

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS Archant

A third person was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney last night.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, was arrested on Sunday, March 10, on suspicion of murder and has now been charged.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, March 14.

Two other people have already been charged with Jodie’s murder which took place on two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, March 5, Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester.

He was charged with murder and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 9, and then at the Old Bailey on Monday, March 11.

A trial date of Monday, September 2 has been set.

On Friday, March 8, a 16-year-old boy from Romford was arrested.

He was charged with murder and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 11 and then at the Old Bailey the following day.

A 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on Sunday, March 10 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released under investigation.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.