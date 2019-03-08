Search

Jailed: Man found guilty of handling £180k worth of stolen vehicles after he was tracked down in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 15:14 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 16 April 2019

Kardo Kader, 39, has been jailed for four years and six months for handling stolen vehicles. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man has been jailed for four years and six months for handling stolen vehicles worth more than £180,000 and breaking them up for parts.

Stolen Range Rover parts handled by Kardo Kader. Picture: Met PoliceStolen Range Rover parts handled by Kardo Kader. Picture: Met Police

Kardo Kader, 39, of Greenwich, was found guilty following a week-long trial at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, April 15, of six counts of handling stolen goods.

Officers had tracked a Mercedes after it had been reported stolen in July 2018 to New Road in Rainham where they found and arrested Kader, who was in the process of taking it apart.

After further investigation, officers had found that Kader was in possession of seven more vehicles, including three stolen Range Rovers and four more motorbikes - all of which had been dismantled and stashed away into storage crates.

The Range Rovers and bikes had been taken from the driveways of their owners in Enfield, Romford, Stratford, Wandsworth and Woolwich during the night without the key.

With the knowledge that they were stolen vehicles, Kader would buy them, take them apart and then sell the spare parts on.

The value of motor vehicles in his possession amounted to more than £180,000.

Pc Sam Kirk from the North West Command Unit said: “Kader would knowingly buy these stolen cars to sell them on for spare parts in hope of making a profit.

“Keyless theft is a growing problem and Kader's actions helped fuel the market for this type of crime.

“I am satisfied with the sentence he has received.”

