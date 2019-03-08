Police watchdog reveals more details on 'bullying and offensive' Romford detective sacked for racist language and planting evidence

Romford Police Station Archant

The independent police watchdog has revealed more details about its investigation into a detective based at Romford Police Station who has been sacked for using racist language and trying to plant evidence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A misconduct hearing that took place on Friday, October 11, heard that Det Con Mark Eve, attached to the East Area Command Unit, had tried to falsify evidence, used racially offensive language, and copied and shared a personal photograph of a colleague.

A panel found that each of these allegations was proven, and that they amounted to gross misconduct.

It was also heard that Mr Eve had possessed offensive weapons, interviewed a suspect at home without the correct authority, conducted unauthorised surveillance and drank alcohol on duty.

Each of these allegations was also proven as misconduct.

And the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now revealed Mr Eve will now be placed on the College of Policing's barred list preventing him from working as a police officer ever again.

An investigation was launched into Mr Eve's conduct after concerns were raised by a number of fellow officers.

IOPC investigators were told he habitually used words that were racially offensive and discriminatory in direct conversation with colleagues and on WhatsApp, including at times when he had been temporarily promoted to a supervisory role.

He was found to have attempted to move evidence to strengthen a case against burglary suspects during an investigation in 2015.

He also obtained a photograph of a personal nature from a female colleague's mobile phone without consent and showed it to another officer.

Evidence suggested that Mr Eve also possessed offensive weapons and had on occasion carried a knuckleduster while on duty.

You may also want to watch:

Other evidence indicated the officer had interviewed a man who was on bail without authority, and drunk alcohol while on duty.

The IOPC's regional director, Sal Naseem, said: "Our investigation found Det Con Eve regularly used language that was abusive and discriminatory towards colleagues and members of the public in conversation with fellow officers.

"He sought to falsify evidence in one case, and evidence suggested he took an unauthorised offensive weapon with him on occasion when carrying out his duties.

"During a time when acting as a sergeant his conduct was bullying and offensive towards constables under his supervision.

"This sort of behaviour serves only to undermine public confidence in policing and the hard work and endeavour of serving officers.

"Indeed, it was serving officers who came forward to report Det Con Eve's unacceptable behaviour.

"This is to be commended as this led to our investigation and ultimately his dismissal by the panel."

The IOPC's investigation into the range of allegations concluded in November 2017 and investigators sent their report to the Metropolitan Police Service, which agreed the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

In the course of the investigation the IOPC had obtained more than 100 statements from police officers and members of the public, and examined more than 350 documents and 100 exhibits.

The Metropolitan Police arranged a week-long misconduct hearing which ended on Friday, October 11.

During that hearing, an allegation that he had also stored pornographic images on a mobile phone belonging to the Metropolitan Police was not found to be proven.

Det Con Eve was dismissed without notice upon the conclusion of the misconduct hearing.