Hornchurch taxi driver arrested after pedestrian dies in fatal Chelmsford collision

PUBLISHED: 07:28 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:28 10 February 2020

A 35-year-old taxi driver from Hornchurch has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a man in his 70s died in a car crash in Chelmsford on Sunday.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage following the fatal collision in Broomfield Road, near the junction with Jubilee Avenue, at around 2.50am on Sunday, February 9.

Officers were called to reports that a taxi had collided with a pedestrian.

An Essex Police spokesman added: "We attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics the pedestrian, a man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.

"The driver of the taxi, a 35 year-old man from Hornchurch, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is currently in custody.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw anything, has any CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information to call us on 101 quoting incident 147 of 9 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

