Hornchurch pub reopens to customers' delight after £200,000 refurbishment

The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A popular pub has reopened its doors after a £200,000 refurbishment.

The Sutton Arms, Station Lane, Hornchurch, welcomed back customers on Thursday, April 11, where they enjoyed an evening of live music, drinks and canapes.

A giant sports video wall and 22 brand new HDTVs have been added and there will also be a speed quiz every Wednesday and resident DJ from Thursday to Saturday nights.

On Friday, April 26, former professional footballer and now television commentator Tony Cottee will make an appearance in the refurbished venue from 6pm.

Five new jobs have been created since the launch.

General manager Mehmet Erguvem said: “The team and I are incredibly excited to reveal the Sutton Arms transformation to the people of Hornchurch.

“The new interior looks amazing and we have great plans to deliver a fantastic customer experience and make a positive difference to the local community.”