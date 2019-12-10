Search

Advanced search

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after 'altercation' at Upminster golf club

PUBLISHED: 11:50 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 10 December 2019

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a man at an Upminster golf club have charged four men with grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at the Top Meadow Golf Club in Fen lane on Saturday, December 7 around 10.50pm.

Officers attended the scene and found a man being restrained.

He collapsed a short while later and police administered first aid until the man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital.

The 37-year-old man from Hornchurch died on Monday, December 9.

You may also want to watch:

He has yet to be formally identified, however his family have been informed.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Paulo Pinto, 50, of Braxted Road, Rivenhall; Gaetano Schembri, 24, of Buxton Road, Grays; Shkelzen Mataj, 39, of Tomlinson Avenue, Luton and Melchione Schembri, 58, of Highfield Gardens, Grays were arrested at the scene on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

They were charged with GBH on Monday, December 9 and are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, December 10).

Detectives from Specialist Crime North (Homicide) are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8238/07DEC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related articles

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Matthew Breed, 12, Ben Yelland, nine, Harry Breed, eight and Evie Yelland, 11 with Alaskan Malamute's Dax and Kalan at Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Matthew Breed, 12, Ben Yelland, nine, Harry Breed, eight and Evie Yelland, 11 with Alaskan Malamute's Dax and Kalan at Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Snooker: King thanks wife for improved form

Mark King in action (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Upminster volunteer encourages residents to support Saint Francis Hospice’s important work across east London

Pat Jones has volunteered at Saint Francis Hospice's charity store in Upminster for more than 10 years. Picture: SFH

West Ham slump to new low as Arsenal come from behind to take the spoils

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists