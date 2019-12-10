Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after 'altercation' at Upminster golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a man at an Upminster golf club have charged four men with grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at the Top Meadow Golf Club in Fen lane on Saturday, December 7 around 10.50pm.

Officers attended the scene and found a man being restrained.

He collapsed a short while later and police administered first aid until the man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital.

The 37-year-old man from Hornchurch died on Monday, December 9.

He has yet to be formally identified, however his family have been informed.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Paulo Pinto, 50, of Braxted Road, Rivenhall; Gaetano Schembri, 24, of Buxton Road, Grays; Shkelzen Mataj, 39, of Tomlinson Avenue, Luton and Melchione Schembri, 58, of Highfield Gardens, Grays were arrested at the scene on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

They were charged with GBH on Monday, December 9 and are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, December 10).

Detectives from Specialist Crime North (Homicide) are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8238/07DEC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.