Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

The vast majority of robberies in Havering are going unsolved by police as figures reveal the borough's most crime-ridden streets.

According to Metropolitan Police data, since the start of 2017 there have been 1,723 robberies reported in Havering.

Of these 1,599, almost 92 per cent, have either been closed with no suspect identified, have not been updated since the original report, or are still under investigation.

The most afflicted ward in the borough was Romford Town, where 425 incidents have been reported in less than three years including 23 incidents in Exchange Street alone - the highest number recorded for one street in the whole of Havering.

Exchange Street in Romford has been the site of 23 robberies since 2017. Picture: Google Streetview Exchange Street in Romford has been the site of 23 robberies since 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

The more far-flung Aveley Road near Upminster was also the site of 19 reported incidents, while people passing through a residential mews in South Hornchurch, Cherry Walk, were apparently robbed no fewer than 15 times.

Elsewhere, a total of 14 incidents have been reported in Romford High Street, while in Station Lane in Hornchurch, 14 people have reported being robbed since 2017.

Mayor of Havering Michael Deon Burton, who represents South Hornchurch on Havering Council, said the number of reported incidents in Cherry Walk was "more than a little surprising".

He added: "My first analysis of why the location is such is because of its construction. There's a small alley that allows for ingress and egress of the nefarious perpetrators of these activities.

"If correct, these most disquieting figures should be investigated. It's my intention that we promote a practical solution because quite frankly, residents deserve a better environment than this."

According to the official figures, since January 2017 just 21 people have been sent to prison for robberies committed in Havering. Another three have been slapped with cautions and 16 received community sentences.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Robbery investigations are challenging for a number of reasons, but we are working to improve detection rates and investigations. The progress is being overseen at Commander level.

"The Met will deploy additional patrols in areas where personal robbery is identified as an issue - around transport hubs and town centres, for instance.

"If anyone is the victim of a crime, or sees an offence being committed or suspicious behaviour, call 101 or 999 in an emergency."