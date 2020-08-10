Community police team arrest one of Havering’s most wanted and seize stolen vehicles worth £1m

Havering Task Force has seized £1million worth of stolen vehicles and have arrested more than 100 people during their first six months in action.

The council-funded police team was formed at the beginning of this year to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots in the borough.

Among those arrested was one of Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenaham’s highest profile offenders, wanted for seven different offences.

Since January, the Task Force has arrested 104 suspects – 41 for residential burglaries and 11 for possession of offensive weapons.

During that time, 45 vehicles stolen across Havering have been recovered by the team, and intelligence has been gathered to help identify offenders for arrest and conviction.

It has also been instrumental in planning and executing Operation Gambler – a cross border initiative with the Metropolitan Police and Essex Police, targeting high harm offenders such as gang members, robbers, burglars and drug dealers, resulting in 269 arrests.

One offender arrested by the team during the operation had been involved in the theft of more than £3million worth of vehicles.

The officers work closely with Havering Council’s new enforcement and safety team, ensuring that there is a consistent presence on the streets. Their role includes leading on enforcement operations, tackling crime, undertaking interventions, and supporting the council’s enforcement services in their work.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “I am really pleased that we found money in the budget to fund this team and give the police extra support fighting crime. These results clearly show this was an excellent investment in making the borough safer.

“From stopping burglaries to catching car thieves, these police officers, paid by Havering, for Havering, are making a real difference in the local community.

“We will continue to work closely with the Metropolitan and Essex Police to help make our borough an even safer place to live.”