Havering one of top 10 London boroughs for first choice primary school placement

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 April 2019

Picture: PA.

Havering has been named one of the top boroughs in London for children getting admitted into their first choice primary school.

Nearly 90pc of Havering Primary pupils received their first choice of school this year.

Figures released by the government show that Havering continues to rank very well when compared to other London boroughs, with the average across the capital falling to 86 per cent.

Havering was able to offer 97pc of children due to start primary school in September a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet member for children and learning, said the news was even better when added to the council's plans to invest £18million into the borough's school system over the next four years.

He added: “Our commitment and the brilliant work of our primary schools have made sure more parents in Havering have secured their first choice place for their children.

“Havering already has an excellent track record as a place for learning and parents should have confidence in the Council to enable their children to achieve their full potential.”

