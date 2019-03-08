Havering Police issue burglary prevention advice following Upminster break-ins

Homeowners across Havering are being reminded of a few simple steps that could protect their homes from burglaries following two quick-fire break-ins in Upminster last week.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police's East Area Command - which covers the tri-borough area of Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge - confirmed two burglaries took place on the evenings of Thursday October 10 and Friday October 11 in Argyle Gardens and Cranston Park Avenue.

She added: "These were completed between 4pm and 5am.

"Entry was gained via opening a window at the rear of the property. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.

"The local Safer Neighbourhood Team is are in the process of completing met trace in this area which provides free property marking for those residents."

Taking just a few steps can make a big difference in keeping your home safe from burglary.

Here are a few tips:

Every time you leave the house lock your doors and windows, even when you're just out in the garden, remembering to double-lock UPVC doors by lifting the handle and turning the key.

Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from the letterbox.

Install good outside lighting.

Leave radios or lights in your house on a timer to make the property appear you are home.

Make sure the fences around your garden are in good condition.

Don't leave ladders or tools outside that make them easy to use as tools to break into your home.

Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the your property.

Consider joining or creating a neighbourhood watch scheme.

Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

Store any high value items such as jewellery and passports in a safe or hidden compartment.