Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Exclusive

More than 330 assaults and 190 thefts reported on Havering buses since start of 2017

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 27 August 2019

The 86 bus travels from Stratford, through Ilford to Romford and back again. Picture: Sean Quinn/Wikimedia Commons

The 86 bus travels from Stratford, through Ilford to Romford and back again. Picture: Sean Quinn/Wikimedia Commons

Archant

There have been 725 criminal offences - ranging from vandalism to sexual assault - recorded on buses in Havering since the start of 2017, the Recorder can reveal.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) to the Metropolitan Police revealed the number of bus-related crimes recorded in the borough since 2017.

The Met defines bus-related crime as "offences occurring on buses, at bus stops, at bus garages/ terminuses and those offences happening near them or were instigated because of the network infrastructure".

Offences have included 64 instances of criminal damage, five drugs offences, 72 robberies, 45 sexual offences, 190 thefts and 332 instances of violence against the person.

Most categories have seen numbers fall since 2017.

However, the figures for Redbridge do reveal that the number of robberies committed on buses in the borough is rising.

Nineteen were recorded in 2017, but this rose to 32 in 2018 and was already up to 21 again by the end of June this year.

There have also already been 50 reports of theft on buses logged in 2019 - meaning the 70 thefts recorded in both 2017 and 2018 will most likely be exceeded.

You may also want to watch:

The number of offences annually is recorded as 304 taking place in 2017, 276 in 2018 and 145 recorded up to June 30 this year for a total of 725 offences.

But Havering actually compares favourably to neighbouring borough Redbridge, where 920 offences were recorded in the same two-and-a-half-year period.

Transport for London (TfL) pays for more than 2,500 police officers - drawn from the Met (MPS), the British Transport Police and the City of London Police - to patrol the capital's transport networks and tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

A TfL spokesman added: "We significantly fund a dedicated unit with the MPS called the MPS Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC).

"The RTPC is currently the largest police command in the UK; made up of over 2,300 officers who work to ensure all journeys across the road and surface transport network are safe, secure and reliable."

The methods the Metropolitan Police use to target bus-related crimes were in the news earlier this month after a man was jailed for three and a half years after being convicted of two sexual assaults on buses in south east London in the space of an hour.

Speaking after that sentencing, the RTPC's Det Con Darren Barlow, who led the investigation, said: "I hope that this result shows how hard officers in the Roads and Transport Command work to identify people who commit predatory offences on London's transport network.

"As always, we continue to urge the travelling public to be vigilant and look out for each other, and report any offences or anything suspicious to police right away by calling 999 or 101 - you can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Most Read

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman to run Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of mum

Rena Patel with her mum Naleni, who died of bowel cancer earlier this year. Picture: Rena Patel

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman to run Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of mum

Rena Patel with her mum Naleni, who died of bowel cancer earlier this year. Picture: Rena Patel

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with spirit among his squad

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Barking, Hornchurch and Romford find out FA Cup opponents

The FA Cup draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham striker’s deadly double despite his ‘terrible’ performance!

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Daggers striker Quigley looking to kick on after brace in Yeovil victory

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge and Albi Skendi of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

More than 330 assaults and 190 thefts reported on Havering buses since start of 2017

The 86 bus travels from Stratford, through Ilford to Romford and back again. Picture: Sean Quinn/Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists