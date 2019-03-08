Havering Adult College to welcome residents for annual Get Creative Festival

Havering Adult College will be launching its Get Creative Festival next month. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

An adult college is encouraging residents to try something new with the return of its Get Creative Festival.

Havering Adult College, Havering Road, Collier Row, wants to welcome guests from Saturday, May 11, to Sunday, May 19 for the festival where they can try their hands at different free creative free workshops.

From photography and plant-pot making, to film production and flower arranging, there are plenty of activities to try.

Curriculum development manager Vedia Mustafa said: “We are excited to be involved in Get Creative for the third year running and by offering free workshops we are able to encourage people to get involved in creative arts.

“Taking part in a creative arts session can be beneficial in many ways – helps to develop new skills and interests, nurtures relationships with other like-minded people, encourages community involvement and for some, can tackle some of the issues around social isolation.”

To enrol, call 01708 434955 or visit the Bower Park site.

Visit haveringadultcollege.co.uk

What's on?

Make Your Own Fabric Tablet/Kindle Cover – Saturday, May 11, 10am to 12pm (2hrs)

Protect your tech from knocks and scratches by making your own protective cover!

Introduction to Logic Pro X – Saturday, May 11, 10am to 12pm (2hrs)

Get to grips with the basics of music production software Logic Pro X, used by some of the biggest names in music.

How to Photograph People – Saturday, May 11, 12.30pm to 2.30pm (2hrs)

This two-hour workshop will help you to take better photos of people. You will also get a chance to head outside to put your newfound knowledge to the test (weather permitting). You will need to bring your own camera capable of adjusting the shutter speed and aperture.

Learn How to Use a Sewing Machine - Saturday, May 11, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

New to sewing machines? Learn how to thread one and practice some stitching on this two-hour workshop. Sewing machines will be provided.

Hand Tied Bouquets – Tuesday, May 14, 10am to 12.30 (2.30hrs)

Always wanted to try your hand at flower arranging? Lead by our floristry teacher Debbie, by the end of this workshop you will take home your own hand-tied bouquet of flowers.

Please note: there will be a resource fee of £15 to cover the cost of flowers.

Floral Baskets – Tuesday, May 14, 1.30pm to 4pm (2.30hrs)

Always wanted to try your hand at flower arranging? Lead by our floristry teacher Debbie, you will be able to take home your own floral basket.

Please note: there will be a resource fee of £15 to cover the cost of flowers.

Make Your Own Plant Pot and Seed Bed – Friday, May 17, 1pm to 3pm (2hrs)

British gardeners get through 500 million plastic pots, two-thirds are not recycled and often take up space in our gardens or sheds. In this workshop we will look at sustainable, economic ways of propagating using recyclable and bio-degradable material.

Provencal Cooking Workshop – Saturday, May 18, 10am to 12.30pm (2.30hrs)

In pairs you will be cooking a delightfully fresh fragrant Provençal classic: ratatouille. Originating from Nice in southeast France, this dish makes the best use of seasonal summer produce.

Introduction to Premiere Pro – Saturday, May 18, 11am to 1pm (2hrs)

Get to grips with Premiere Pro, an industry-standard software tool which is used to edit video for TV and film.