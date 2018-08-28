Search

Harold Hill police raids: Two charged

PUBLISHED: 13:33 07 February 2019

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Photo: Ken Mears

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Two men have been charged following the three early morning raids in Harold Hill and Noak Hill on Wednesday, February 6.

Toqeer Gilani, 33, and Brian John West, 38, who both live in Benskins Lane, Noak Hill, were charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Mr West was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court – Mr Gilani on Wednesday, February 20 and Mr West on Thursday, March 7.

A further 14 people were arrested as follows:

A 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. The teenager has been released under investigation, the older man remains in police custody.

A 40-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering. She has been released under investigation.

A 62-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of taking and driving away. They have both been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taking and driving away. He has been released with no further action to be taken.

A 42-year-old woman; a 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm. All three have been bailed to return on a date in March.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for immigration offences. He has been released with bail conditions; he has also been referred to the immigration authorities.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. He has been released under investigation.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. They have both been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and taking and driving away. He has been released with no further action to be taken.

