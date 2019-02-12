Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Hill man jailed for seven years over ‘bogus postman’ aggravated burglary in Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 March 2019

Carmelo Farrugia, 31, from Harold Hill, has been jailed afted pleading guilty to one count of aggravated burglary. Photo: Essex Police

Carmelo Farrugia, 31, from Harold Hill, has been jailed afted pleading guilty to one count of aggravated burglary. Photo: Essex Police

Archant

A thug from Harold Hill who forced his way into a woman’s Brentwood home and tied her up while he ransacked it has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Carmelo Farrugia, 31, of Penzance Road, was sentenced for one count of aggravated burglary at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday, February 27.

He previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Thursday, September 13.

At around 10.45am on August 6, 2018, a woman received a knock on her door from a man claiming to be a postal worker who had a recorded delivery for her.

The woman spoke to him from an upstairs window and came down to open the door to him.

The postal worker then barged passed her, entered the property and pinned her to the floor. This assault caused bruising and grazing.

Two other men then came in, stepped over both the bogus postal worker and woman and carried out a messy search in all of the rooms, including the loft.

The victim was forced to different rooms as they searched for possessions.

They tied her wrists using cable ties, threw a sheet over her head and left in a vehicle, which we found was registered to Farrugia.

Farrugia was arrested the following day at Heathrow Airport after booking a last minute flight to Malta in an attempt to flee the country.

Investigating officer Pc Frankie Cole, of Brentwood CID, said: “Farrugia and two other men carried out a brazen attack on a woman in her own home after she innocently believed she had received a delivery.

“The suspects had no regard for the victim. They tied her up, put a sheet over her head and marched her from room to room as they searched for possessions. Despite this, she still bravely stood up to them and later managed to free herself before calling us.

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage and I hope this recent sentence has brought some closure for her.

“We were able to link Farrugia to the vehicle involved and he has been sent to prison.

“We still need to locate the other men involved and our investigation continues.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Brentwood CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/135139/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boro boss Martin desperate to bring in more experience

Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Old Cooperians entertain East London on return to action

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

‘Today is the best day ever’ Parents of Isla Caton announce she is cancer free

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists