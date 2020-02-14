Harold Hill consultation: Share your views on Chippenham Road housing estate

Residents are being encouraged to share their views on regeneration proposals for the Chippenham Road Estate.

The site in Chippenham Road is part of the joint venture partnership between Havering Council and national developer Wates Residential.

Residents attended Meet the Developer sessions at the Harold Hill Community Centre and MyPlace, where they met representatives from the council, Wates Residential and design consultants working on plans for the new site.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "It is an exciting time for Harold Hill, and we are pleased that so many residents from these estates turned out to share their views. The feedback we have received will help shape the future of this project, providing high-quality homes for local people, and a thriving community for future generations."

Further events are being held throughout 2020 as the proposals are developed.

Visit haveringestateregeneration@glhearn.com to share your views.