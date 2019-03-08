Search

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 12 April 2019

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A Harold Hill man has been jailed for a total of two years and three months after he admitted taking part in a string of burglaries across Essex.

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.

The break-ins took place over a three-day period between November 20 and November 23 last year at addresses in Poplar Row in Theydon Bois, Shaftsbury Road in Epping, and Lavender Avenue in Kelvedon Hatch.

Jewellery and money were taken.

On each occasion at least two men were involved and a silver Mercedes estate was either seen by witnesses or captured on CCTV.

Following the break-in in Lavender Avenue, Kelvedon Hatch on November 23, officers traced the vehicle to the petrol station at Tesco Gallows Corner.

From there they obtained a CCTV image of man who had been inside the car.

Three days later, officers were driving along the A12 when they came up behind the same silver Mercedes.

Identifying it was on false number plates, they stopped it and arrested Squibb, who was driving.

The coat and hat Squibb was wearing at the time were identical to those the man pictured in the CCTV at Tesco was wearing and Squibb himself stuck a strong likeness.

Further investigations also found he was also banned from driving at the time he was arrested.

During interviews with Essex Police officers, Squibb admitted being a look-out at the three burglaries but refused to name the others involved.

He was charged with three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Squibb also admitted to his part in a theft of £1,900 worth of engine oil at Meads service station in Purfleet on June 19. He took 86 bottles of Mobil1 oil without paying.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on November 28 2018 and on Wednesday, April 10 2019 was jailed for a total of two years and three months.

He was jailed for one year and three months for one count of burglary and one year to run consecutively for the theft of the engine oil.

For the burglaries, he received 12 months concurrent for each burglary and one month concurrent for driving whilst disqualified. He has also been disqualified for a further eighteen months.

Investigating officer Pc Frankie Cole, from Brentwood CID, said: “Matthew Squibb is a prolific burglar who has little or no respect for other people’s property.

“Burglary is a really invasive crime where the victim has their personal space and belongings violated, and it can have a long lasting impact on them.

“Due to the evidence against Squibb he had no option but to plead guilty but he has refused to give us the details of the others involved.

“I hope this sentence will help the victims of his crimes move forward.”

