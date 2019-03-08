Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Hill grandmother reunited with beloved dog after more than a year after it was found less than a minute from her home

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 March 2019

After more than a year Jayne and Tiffany have been re-united. Jayne almost gave up hope after her beloved Yorshire terrier was stolen last year, but this week she was found by an elderly woman tied up in a park less than a minute away from her home in Harold Hill.

After more than a year Jayne and Tiffany have been re-united. Jayne almost gave up hope after her beloved Yorshire terrier was stolen last year, but this week she was found by an elderly woman tied up in a park less than a minute away from her home in Harold Hill.

Ken Mears

A Harold Hill grandmother couldn’t believe it when after more than a year the beloved dog she thought stolen was found tied to a fence – less than a minute from her home.

Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.

Jayne Arkan, 55, spent months posting leaflets, and putting up posters to find her then 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Tiffany.

Social media posts online were shared thousands of times, but to no avail – until now.

Finally, on Tuesday, March 26, she got the best news she could ever imagine.

Tiffany back in 2013 before she went missing. Photo: Jayne ArkanTiffany back in 2013 before she went missing. Photo: Jayne Arkan

Twelve months ago, work was being carried out on Jayne’s house in Bell Avenue, and she let Tiffany out to go to the toilet.

About an hour later – Jayne had been caught up cleaning and was stressed from the work going on – she realised she had forgotten to let her pet back in.

When she went to find her she discovered Tiffany had wandered off through the open garden gate.

Tiffany when she was found on Tuesday and Jayne said she was Tiffany when she was found on Tuesday and Jayne said she was "completely unrecognisable." Photo: Jayne Arkan

A few days later a post appeared on Facebook from a woman who said she had found a dog, matching Tiffany’s description, but when Jayne went to the police officers said there was no trace of the profile, and that this was common when dogs went missing.

Officers told Jayne Tiffany was now classed as being stolen, as they believed her new owner had no intention of returning her.

For months Jayne went door-to-door in the area handing out leaflets and putting up posters, appealing to anyone who might have seen the much-loved family pet.

Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.

Enlisting the help of Pippa’s Army on social media, posts trying to find Tiffany were shared more than 5,000 times up and down the country, and there were a number of sightings, but nothing came of any of them.

But earlier this week she got a call from the local dog warden, informing her Tiffany had been found.

An elderly lady had been walking through Keats Park - a one minute walk from Jayne’s house - and had found a dog tied to the fence with a piece of string.

The piece of string that Tiffany was found tied up with in Keats Park in Harold Hill. Photo: Jayne ArkanThe piece of string that Tiffany was found tied up with in Keats Park in Harold Hill. Photo: Jayne Arkan

After checking Tiffany’s microchip, the dog warden knew exactly who she belonged to.

Jayne told the Recorder: “I couldn’t believe it, I nearly cried when they told me.”

On the same day she was found, the mum-of-two took Tiffany to get a haircut at The Dog House in Hornchurch, where the groomer refused to take payment for the cut because she had heard about Tiffany’s story on Facebook.

Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.

The groomer - whose name Jayne doesn’t know - also found large ticks on Tiffany and said she needed to be taken to the vets immediately.

“I can’t thank this woman enough, I rang a number of places and she stayed later than she was meant to just to help me.

“I just want her to know how humbly grateful I am to her.

Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.Jayne Arkan with her dog Tiffany who was stolen a year ago and returned tied up to the gates of Keats Park.

“I had never seen a tick before, I didn’t know what they looked like, I didn’t have a clue.

“It probably saved her life, she would have been paralysed if they had been left in her any longer,” said Jayne.

At the vets, around 20 ticks were found in Tiffany’s fur, and Jayne thinks this is why she had been left in the park.

She added: “If it hadn’t been for the fact that she was chipped I would never have known it was her, I could have walked past her in the park, and would never have known.

“I can’t thank everyone who has helped more than enough, I still can’t believe we’ve found her.

“She is going to get lots and lots of cuddles, and will get all the love in the world now she’s home.

“The support has been amazing, and we wouldn’t have been able to find her without the help of everyone on Facebook, and who has helped over the last year.”

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Hill grandmother reunited with beloved dog after more than a year after it was found less than a minute from her home

After more than a year Jayne and Tiffany have been re-united. Jayne almost gave up hope after her beloved Yorshire terrier was stolen last year, but this week she was found by an elderly woman tied up in a park less than a minute away from her home in Harold Hill.

Daggers to host trials for development squad

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Half-marathons the order of the weekend for Havering ‘90 Joggers

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright of Havering '90 Joggers at the Smugglers Cove 10k (pic: H90J)

Former O’s defender Stimson is backing Edinburgh’s men to win double for his old club

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Campion hope attack clicks at home to Canvey Island

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists