Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

PUBLISHED: 00:50 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 00:50 05 April 2020

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Gooshays Police dispersed 20-30 people illegally gathered in Gooshays on Friday night.

During a night operation tracking down poachers in the Manor nature reserve, at around 10pm police found a large group of people “smoking drugs, and riding motocross bikes in the park,” in the woodland according to Gooshays Police Twitter. Despite being outnumbered, officers dispersed the crowd.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, police now have the power to disperse public gatherings of more than two in order to stop the spread coronavirus.

No arrests were made.

