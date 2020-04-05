Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

Gooshays Police dispersed 20-30 people illegally gathered in Gooshays on Friday night.

During night ops for poachers, @MPSGooshays, @MPSHeaton, @MPSHaroldWood found 20-30 drunken hostile people illegally gathered in The Manor, smoking drugs, and riding motocross bikes in the park. Despite being outnumbered, Officers dispersed the crowd. #CoronavirusAct2020

2232EA pic.twitter.com/g4grnIh2pr — Gooshays Police (@MPSGooshays) April 3, 2020

During a night operation tracking down poachers in the Manor nature reserve, at around 10pm police found a large group of people “smoking drugs, and riding motocross bikes in the park,” in the woodland according to Gooshays Police Twitter. Despite being outnumbered, officers dispersed the crowd.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, police now have the power to disperse public gatherings of more than two in order to stop the spread coronavirus.

No arrests were made.