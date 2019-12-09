Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

A alleged fight at an Upminister golf club left one man in critical condition and four arrested.

The altercation took place at the Top Meadow Golf Club in Fen Lane, on Saturday night (December 7) just before midnight.

Four men were arrested and their ages ranged from mid 20s to late 50s.

London Ambulance Service took the injured man, believed to be in his 30s, to hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Met police said: "Four men - aged 24, 39, 50 and 58 - have been arrested at the location on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They have been taken into police custody." Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 8238/07Dec.