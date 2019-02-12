Search

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

PUBLISHED: 06:54 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:54 02 March 2019

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in a park close to St Neot's Road in Harold Hill. Photo: Google Maps

A teenage girl has died after she was stabbed in a park in Harold Hill.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service around 9.25pm last night (Friday, March 1) to reports of a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

Officers attended and found a girl, believed to be 17, suffering from a stab injury.

She was pronounced dead at 10.26pm while en route to an east London hospital.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and police await formal identification.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 7828/1Mar. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

