Fundraising page to pay for funeral of Jodie Chesney raises nearly £8,000 in two days

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 March 2019

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Met Police

A fundraising page set up to raise money for the funeral of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney who was murdered in Harold Hill has raised nearly £8,000 in just a few days.

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Organised by Romford charity SMILE Essex and London, the page has raised £7,950 since Sunday.

Jodie was stabbed in a park just off St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill on Friday night, and she died in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Tributes have been paid by friends and family, and large bouquets of flowers have been left at the scene.

Members of the Harold Hill Unleashed Facebook page have also started a campaign to turn the area purple by tying bows and ribbons on trees and lampposts.

Flowers laid at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney.Flowers laid at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney.

The page states: “The whole community are still trying to come to terms with this shocking event.

“As a local charity we want to support the family as much as we can to alleviate the financial stress on this young lady’s funeral.

“We are in contact with the immediate family and have agreed to support them with the cost of the funeral arrangements.

“Once a funeral directors have been chosen we will be writing a cheque to cover the costs.

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

“We are aware that the local community will want to help with this appeal so as well as making a financial donation towards this from our own account we have set this page up for anyone who wishes to support the family further.”

To donate to the page go to https://www.gofundme.com/vth8tt-funeral-fund

