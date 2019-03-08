Jodie Chesney: Boy, 17, charged with murder

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police Archant

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney, who was fatally stabbed in a park in Harold Hill in March.

A murder investigation was launched after Jodie, 17, was stabbed from behind as she listened to music with friends in Amy's Park in St Neot's Road on March 1.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Barking was charged today (Sunday, May 26) with murder.

He was also charged with possession of a stun gun and he will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, May 27).

He was first arrested on March 10 and initially released under investigation.

Two men and a boy have already been charged with her murder.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road in Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road in Romford and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, are due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Two other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman - have been released under investigation.