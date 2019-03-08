Search

Firefighters tackle blaze at Rainham car spare parts shop

PUBLISHED: 16:13 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 19 March 2019

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a disused car spare parts warehouse in Rainham: Photo: Chrissie Martin Snell

Archant

A car parts warehouse is alight in Rainham.

Fireifghters were called to reports of a fire in New Road Rainham on Tuesday, March 19. Photo: Harry SmithFireifghters were called to reports of a fire in New Road Rainham on Tuesday, March 19. Photo: Harry Smith

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a fire in New Road at around 3.40pm today (Tuesday, March 19).

They discovered a car spare parts warehouse on fire.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are at the scene with crews from Wennington, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Barking.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More updates to follow.

