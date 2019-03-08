Video
Firefighters tackle blaze at Rainham car spare parts shop
PUBLISHED: 16:13 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 19 March 2019
Archant
A car parts warehouse is alight in Rainham.
Fireifghters were called to reports of a fire in New Road Rainham on Tuesday, March 19. Photo: Harry Smith
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a fire in New Road at around 3.40pm today (Tuesday, March 19).
They discovered a car spare parts warehouse on fire.
Fireifghters were called to reports of a fire in New Road Rainham on Tuesday, March 19. Photo: Harry Smith
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are at the scene with crews from Wennington, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Barking.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
More updates to follow.