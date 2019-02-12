Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Family, friends and the Harold Hill community have paid tribute to Jodie Chesney “an amazing young woman” after she was stabbed to death in a park.

Tributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill.

Jodie - who was a student at Havering Sixth Form College - was with friends in the park just off St Neot’s Road at around 9.30 on Friday (March 1) night, when she was attacked by two men and one of them stabbed her in the back.

She late died in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Her death has shaken the whole community in Harold Hill, and flowers and cards have been left close to Amy’s Park.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened, we’re all shocked.

Tributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill.

“It’s a completely vile act that seems unprovoked.

“Who these people are and why they did it is completely beyond me.

“I don’t know what makes people do this, I don’t get why they think they have got the right to take away someone’s life.

“I just hope that they are caught and banged up in jail for a very, very long time.

Police officers remain at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at a Harold Hill park.

“My thoughts are with Jodie’s family and friends right now, I can’t start to think what it must be like for them, and I’ve been inundated with messages of support for her family.”

Anna Skipworth, Barking and Dagenham District youth commissioner said: “Jodie was a Scout and more recently an Explorer Scout. During her time in Scouting she blossomed into an amazing young woman.

“She was a delight to have as a member. She always had a smile on her face, supporting the younger members where she could. She was funny, intelligent and a joy to work with.

“She represented our unit on many occasions including the remembrance service at the Royal Albert Hall. She was simply outstanding in every way, and everything you hope your Explorer Scouts to be.

“We are devastated by her loss.”

Principal at Havering Sixth Form College, Paul Wakeling said: “It was with sadness and shock that I received the news of the tragic death of Jodie Chesney.

“She was an upper sixth A-level student at Havering Sixth Form College.

“Jodie was an excellent, hardworking and focused student, and her loss is devastating to staff and students.

“Our focus for the next few days will be on providing support for the college community as a whole.

“With additional help as needed for those who knew Jodie personally.

“I will issue a further statement in due course.

“I extend my deepest sympathies and that of my staff to Jodie’s family and friends.”