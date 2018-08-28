Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Archant

Families who have been evacuated following a number of fire-arms raids in Romford in the early hours of this morning are being looked after at Central Park Leisure Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Central Park Leisure Centre in Gooshays Drive, Harold Hill. Photo: Google Central Park Leisure Centre in Gooshays Drive, Harold Hill. Photo: Google

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, February 6) 14 people were arrested as part of a major operation to target those believed to be in possession of firearms and linked to serious organised crime.

Searches at the locations in Harold Hill and Noak Hill are expected to continue for a few days, and any families affected by the searches are being offered temporary accommodation by the police, and Central Park Leisure Centre in Gooshays Drive is currently being used to provide shelter for those affected.

Members of the gym were sent a text message this morning warning them that classes had been cancelled. Members of the gym were sent a text message this morning warning them that classes had been cancelled.

So far, officers have seized a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, an imitation firearm, as well as large amounts of cash and a quantity of class B drugs, namely believed to be cannabis.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm, indecent assault, grievous bodily harm, assault on police, possession of class B drugs, money laundering, theft of a vehicle and immigration offences.

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

They were arrested at one site in Lower Bedfords Road and two sites in Benskins Lane, Romford.

A message was sent to gym-goers this morning, informing them that classes would be cancelled for the next 48 hours.

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

It said: “Due to a police operation a number of residents are temporarily displaced from their homes and are being accommodated in the sports hall at Central Park Leisure Centre.

“All sports hall aerobics classes and other bookings will be cancelled for the next 48 hours.”

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Supt Waheed Khan, who was part of the team that carried out the raids this morning told the Recorder: “We are working pro-actively to help those that may have been affected by the raids.

“It was a co-ordinated intervention over three different sites which we have been planning for a while.

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

“We are expecting more arrests to be made over the next few days.

“From my perspective the importance of this demonstration is that we are acting pro-actively on intelligence and anyone who has been affected by these raids please contact the police for any support we can offer.”