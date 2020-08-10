Elderly man allegedly mugged of £3,000 watch by woman posing as prostitute
PUBLISHED: 17:20 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 10 August 2020
Police are investigating after an 82-year-old reported being mugged in Liberty Shopping centre car park, Romford.
He said he was followed back from Marks & Spencer to his car by a woman last Monday afternoon (August 3). He said she then posed as a prostitute before grabbing hold of his arms and forcibly removing his £3,000 Seka watch.
The victim said he was caught “totally off guard” as he did not suspect her or fear any accosting.
No arrests have been made, enquiries continue.
