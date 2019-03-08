Search

Eighteen from across Havering, Dagenham and Newham charged with theft from lorries

PUBLISHED: 17:09 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 15 April 2019

Eighteen people from across Havering, Dagenham and Newham will face charges following a string of offences in relation to the alleged theft of around £700,000 worth of goods from lorries.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have happened between 2016 and 2017 in: Suffolk, Mountnessing, Ingatestone, Basildon, Stanway, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hertfordshire and Elmstead.

Lorries, loaded with goods ranging from fitness equipment to toys, were parked in each of the locations when, it is alleged, they were targeted by thieves.

In total more than £700,000 worth of goods were reportedly taken.

A number of people were arrested and have since been charged with, summonsed to answer, or reported for various offences.

They are:

John Crabb, 39, of Ford Lane, Rainham was charged with two counts of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle;

David Crabb, 43, of Anchor Lane, Canewdon was charged with two counts of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and 10 counts of handling stolen goods;

Mark Huett, 37, of New Road, Rainham was charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle;

Charles Stone, 28, of King Street, Stanford-le-Hope, was charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle;

Terry Freeman, 39, of Desford Road, Canning Town, was charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle;

Michael Barrow, 28, of Philip Street, Plaistow, was charged with nine counts of handling stolen goods;

Joseph Hunt, 36, of Central Road, Stanford-le-Hope, was charged with one count of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and four counts of handling stolen goods;

Anthony Purcell, 37 of Mountfield Road, East Ham, was charged with conspiring to steal from motor vehicle and handling stolen goods;

Claire Kemp, 44, of Greenwood Avenue, Rainham, has been summonsed to answer two counts of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and two counts of handling stolen goods;

Stella Mansfield, 74, of Essex Road, Romford, has been summonsed to answer eight counts of handling stolen goods;

Paris Shorten-Platt, 27, of Wallers Close, Dagenham, has been summonsed to answer 18 counts of handling stolen goods;

Tammy Crabb, 35, of Sycamore Close, Canning Town, has been summonsed to answer six counts of handling stolen goods;

Leslie Bush, 51, of Sycamore Close, Canning Town, has been summonsed to answer one charge of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and six counts of handling stolen goods;

Keith Brand, 35, of Queens Garden, Rainham, has been summonsed to answer one count of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle;

Lisa Bonner, 38, of Stonechat Square, Beckton, has been summonsed to answer four counts of handling stolen goods;

Kevin Purcell, 36, of Siviter Way, Dagenham, has been summonsed to answer one count of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle;

Jeffrey Phillips, 44, of Stonechat Square, Beckton, has been reported for summons for two counts of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and seven counts of handling stolen goods;

Joseph Cannon, 30, of South End Road, Rainham, has been reported for summons for conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods.

All 18 defendants are set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 15.

